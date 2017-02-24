Dallas Arboretum’s Cool Thursdays Spring Concert Series Kicks Off on March 23rd

The premier concert series “Cool Thursdays Concert Series” at the Dallas Arboretum, sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, returns Thursday, March 23 for its spring/summer series featuring fan favorite Emerald City. Single tickets go on sale February 22. Don’t miss the chance to attend Dallas’ favorite concert series overlooking the picturesque White Rock Lake on the award-winning Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn. Gates open at 6 p.m. Spring/Summer concerts are from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. and fall concerts are 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Garden closes at the conclusion of each concert.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside to Rosine Hall. Due to limited space, inside seating is based on a first come, first served basis. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, bring low-to-the-ground chairs and blankets as no seating is provided. A determination of weather-altered plans will be made by 3 p.m. on the day of the concert. Check our homepage or our Facebook page for updates the day of the concert.
- March 23: Emerald City Band – Dallas’ Favorite Variety Band – Sponsored by Jackson Walker
- March 30: Rhythm Machine Band – A Lively Tribute to Gloria Estefan – Sponsored by Capital One Commercial Banking
- April 6: Dancing Dream – ABBA Tribute Band
- April 13: Fire and Rain – The Ultimate James Taylor Tribute
- April 20: Moving Colors – One of Dallas’ Favorite Dance Bands
- April 27: Rocket Man – The Elton John Tribute Experience – sponsored by Sendero
- May 4: Bidi Bidi Banda – A Moving Tribute to the Late Selena Quintanilla
- May 11: Who’s Bad – A Michael Jackson Tribute Performance – Sponsored by Gray, Reed & McGraw
- May 18: Walk the Line – Authentic Johnny Cash = Sponsored by Questcare
- May 25: Bruce in the USA – The World’s Number One Tribute Band to Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band – Sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors
- June 1: Warehouse – Dave Matthews Tribute Band
- June 8: Chicago Reloaded – A Unique Tribute to Chicago – Sponsored by University of Texas at Dallas
- June 15: U2 by UV – Authentic U2 Tribute Performance
- June 22: The Limelight Band – Dallas’ Hottest New Party Band
- June 29: Fleetwood Max -Mystical Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
