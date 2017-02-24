Dallas Arboretum’s Cool Thursdays Spring Concert Series Kicks Off on March 23rd

The premier concert series “Cool Thursdays Concert Series” at the Dallas Arboretum, sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, returns Thursday, March 23 for its spring/summer series featuring fan favorite Emerald City. Single tickets go on sale February 22. Don’t miss the chance to attend Dallas’ favorite concert series overlooking the picturesque White Rock Lake on the award-winning Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn. Gates open at 6 p.m. Spring/Summer concerts are from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. and fall concerts are 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Garden closes at the conclusion of each concert.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside to Rosine Hall. Due to limited space, inside seating is based on a first come, first served basis. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, bring low-to-the-ground chairs and blankets as no seating is provided. A determination of weather-altered plans will be made by 3 p.m. on the day of the concert. Check our homepage or our Facebook page for updates the day of the concert.

Missy Whisler, Dallas Arboretum’s senior vice president of sales and development, said, “Spring concert subscriptions sold out in 2016, and once single tickets go on sale, concerts sell out fast. Don’t miss the opportunity to see some of DFW’s favorite bands perform in one of the most beautiful places in Dallas.”

Emerald City kicks of the 2017 concert series on March 23, sponsored by Jackson Walker. The 13-piece, 3-horn section super group electrifies every audience with a combination of high-energy dance songs from the past with the hits of today. Emerald City’s ability to entertain is rivaled by their extensive ability to get the audience up on the dance floor. This super group has taken their energy all over the world, from Dallas to New York, to Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles and South America.

In addition to the coolest view of White Rock Lake, attendees can bring picnics and beverages or purchase food items from some of DFW’s favorite food trucks including Ruthie’s Rolling Cafe, Easy Slider, and Fried Pies For All. The gardens are also open to stroll through before the concert to enjoy the breathtaking spring displays of Dallas Blooms, featuring more than 500,000 spring blooms. The concert series continues through June 29 . Gates open at 6 p.m. , and concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming concerts:

March 23 : Emerald City Band – Dallas’ Favorite Variety Band – Sponsored by Jackson Walker

March 30 : Rhythm Machine Band – A Lively Tribute to Gloria Estefan – Sponsored by Capital One Commercial Banking

April 6 : Dancing Dream – ABBA Tribute Band

April 13 : Fire and Rain – The Ultimate James Taylor Tribute

April 20 : Moving Colors – One of Dallas' Favorite Dance Bands

April 27 : Rocket Man – The Elton John Tribute Experience – sponsored by Sendero

May 4 : Bidi Bidi Banda – A Moving Tribute to the Late Selena Quintanilla

May 11 : Who's Bad – A Michael Jackson Tribute Performance – Sponsored by Gray, Reed & McGraw

May 18 : Walk the Line – Authentic Johnny Cash = Sponsored by Questcare

May 25 : Bruce in the USA – The World's Number One Tribute Band to Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band – Sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors

June 1 : Warehouse – Dave Matthews Tribute Band

June 8 : Chicago Reloaded – A Unique Tribute to Chicago – Sponsored by University of Texas at Dallas

June 15 : U2 by UV – Authentic U2 Tribute Performance

June 22 : The Limelight Band – Dallas' Hottest New Party Band

June 29 : Fleetwood Max -Mystical Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

