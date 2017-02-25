Dallas seeking proposals from community organizations on South Dallas/Fair Park Trust Fund grants

Community organizations that qualify for funding from the South Dallas/Fair Park Trust Fund (SDFPTF) are invited to submit proposals for funding until April 14 at 4 p.m. The SDFPTF was created to facilitate economic and community development programs and initiatives in the South Dallas/Fair Park community.

Applicants can apply for grants in these categories:

Community-Based Non-Profit: For agencies designated as a 501(c)(3) by the IRS. The maximum grant is $35,000 for a maximum three years of funding.

Challenge: Any non-profit community-based organization can apply; the maximum grant amount is $5,000.

Public Safety: Any non-profit community-based organization can apply; maximum grant is $10,000. Public Safety Projects must directly relate to an aspect of crime prevention or abatement.

Grant applications are available at the South Dallas/Fair Park Trust Fund office, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Building A, Suite 127 through April 14.

The public meetings will discuss particular aspects of eligibility and application for annual grants. The meetings will be held at the Martin Luther King Branch Library, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Building C. The announced schedule for the meetings:

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14

• 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21

• 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28