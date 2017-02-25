North Dallas Gazette

The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events.

You are here: Home / Politics / NDG Area Politics / Full day Pre-K bill proposed by Rep. Eric Johnson

Full day Pre-K bill proposed by Rep. Eric Johnson

No Comments

Preschool students learn about cooking. (Image: Flickr Seattle Parks)

AUSTIN – Representative Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) recently filed House Bill 2282, a bill that would fund high-quality, full-day pre-K for qualifying school districts through the existing school finance formula.  In order to be eligible for the funding, pre-K programs must serve economically disadvantaged children and adopt national best practices for improving educational outcomes.

“There is no doubt that full-day pre-K works,” said Representative Johnson.  “It is just a matter of when Texas will stop dragging its feet and commit to doing what is right for the children of this state.  Our state leaders need to stop playing politics with our most vulnerable children and fully fund a high-quality, full-day, formula-funded pre-K program now.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NDG “Around Town”

Black Press Links

Ads

MENU