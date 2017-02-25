Made for More is one woman’s story of renewed hope

SAN DIEGO – In 10 countries now, Made For More receives testimonies of its reader’s lives being changed by a hope they never knew. From smaller towns in Africa, to farmlands and urban centers throughout North America and Asia, the stories of hope and overcoming are shared via social media, emails and letters. Made For More invites the reader to journey through one woman’s story about overcoming adversities and step into the belief that we are all made for more. author Manna Ko, is spreading this message all over the world through speaking engagements, workshops and events. Next month, Made for More will be release as an audiobook performed by the author and a full cast.

Made For More is an autobiographical novel of a little girl trapped by culture, convention, rules, societal expectation, abuse – and of the woman who had to overcome it all. To judge our lives before we have seen how it all unfolds, Manna writes, is like reading the first few chapters of a book and then saying how the story is going to end. The pain in our lives may not always make sense, but it is there for a purpose, if we will only keep going – and if we only keep believing.

“For those of you who have always felt like an outcast, for those who have never felt like they belonged, or who have felt unworthy of life, may this book not only help you resolve some of the events that have shaped you, I pray it will ignite the fire in your heart for your purpose and calling once again.” Manna said with a gentle and kind smile. She went on to say; “We’re so humbled and grateful to be able to bring light and hope to people who didn’t know that things could be better.”

As an overcomer of great adversities, Manna has conquered every hardship and earned an MA in Psychology, a PhD in Philosophy, and certifications as a Certified Clinical Nutritionist (CCN) and a Certified Clinical Herbalist (CCH) in the process. With almost thirty years of entrepreneurial experience, Manna is an author, a sought-after speaker, a leadership trainer and a life strategist, helping people live extraordinary lives, prosper through chaos, lead under pressure, and deliver results while fulfilling their dreams and calling. Manna and her family live in San Diego, California, and she is a living example that you can have your happily ever after—even against all odds.

Made For More the book is available now in paperback and kindle on Amazon, and the audiobook will be released on Audible, iTunes and Amazon next month! Join the Made For More community on Facebook at MannaForLife. For more information, please visit www.mannaforlife.com.