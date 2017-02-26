Bill Paxton star of TV’s spin on Training Day dies following surgery

People Magazine is reporting that popular Texas native actor Bill Paxton has died at the age of 61.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Fans have seen him in the first three episodes which have aired on CBS’ spin of a TV adaptation of the movie Training Day where he co-starred with newcomer Justin Cornwell. Paxton’s final big-screen role will be in the thriller The Circle, which is currently in post-production, alongside Emma Watson and Tom Hanks.

The actor is survived by his two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife of 30 years Louise Newbury.