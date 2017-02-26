Congresswoman Gwen Moore calls for Black History celebration to extend beyond February

As Black History Month concludes, Congresswoman Gwen Moore (WI-04) points to a need to celebrate the achievements of African Americans beyond February.

“Since taking office, President Donald Trump and senior administration officials have made a series of peculiar, empty, and often tone-deaf comments about influential African Americans that left my constituents and I perplexed and frustrated. Such a unique brand of thoughtlessness is a call to action to continue our collective education about the African Americans who helped write our country’s story.

“During Black History Month, we honor the vital contributions African Americans have made to our nation’s history and identity. However, we must not be limited to a month in learning about those who made extraordinary sacrifices in pursuit of America’s promise of freedom and ‘justice for all.’ As this month of observance and reflection draws to a close, I implore all Americans, regardless of their racial or ethnic backgrounds, to embrace our shared past and look toward the future with understanding and tolerance.”