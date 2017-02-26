Parking options increased in Historic Downtown McKinney

At the Feb. 21 City Council meeting, the City of McKinney entered into an agreement with First United Methodist Church to lease a parking lot at the southwest corner of Kentucky Street and Lamar Street. This lot provides visitors one more location to park when visiting downtown. The city currently provides two parking programs in Historic Downtown McKinney to ensure traffic flows well and that storefront parking is maximized.

The Three for Free parking program spaces are for those who park in the downtown area for three hours or less. These spaces are located directly on the square and extending one-to-two blocks out from the downtown area. Three for Free parking applies between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is available for extended parking after 5 p.m. on weeknights and all day Saturday and Sunday.

The Park and Stay program is for visitors who wish to enjoy historic downtown longer than three hours can park in one of the Park and Stay spaces located in 14 public parking lots within a short walking distance to the square.

“We know it can be a challenge to find parking downtown during peak hours and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to work on new options. To make the most of your trip downtown, we suggest a visit to the city’s website, learn where parking lots are located and plan your trip,” said Paul Grimes, City Manager. “Having a second or third parking idea in mind can guarantee you’ll find a space and make the most of your time.”

To ensure availability of parking spaces to all visitors, the city will enforce the three-hour limit and those violating traffic laws such as parking improperly in handicapped spaces, fire lanes and no-parking zones.

To make the most out of a trip, visit www.mckinneytexas.org/parking, view the map and choose the option that fits your stay.