Dallas-based company offers niche job board for Employers looking for Accounting and Finance Professionals

Finding the right talent to fill open positions in a company is an important but not easy task.

DallasAccountingJobs.com, a niche job board based in Dallas, Texas offers a solution. The company has launched a niche job dedicated board for companies to post Accounting and Finance jobs in Dallas/Ft. Worth. It is believed companies get a better response with qualified candidates when they use a niche job site, compared to large job boards catering to multiple industries. Potential employers or job seekers can sign up by visiting the website at www.dallasaccountingjobs.com.

“We are a niche job board dedicated exclusively for Accounting and Finance professionals in Dallas/Fort Worth. Our aim is to help companies improve on the quality of candidates that apply for job posts, and for job seekers to find more vacancies in one location. Our platform, allows job seekers to explore postings from our partner, Indeed.com as well. We are targeted and local. DallasAccountingJobs.com gives companies and hiring managers the ability to connect with targeted top talent at a very low cost” said Philip Varghese, Founder.

Posting a job on DallasAccountingJobs.com is easy. After registering an account, employers can start posting by clicking on the ‘Post Jobs’ tab and choose any of the posting options. Posted jobs reach thousands of highly targeted Accounting and Finance professionals in Dallas/Fort Worth. Companies can also get their brand/logo featured on the homepage, while targeted and qualified candidates respond to job postings for free. Job seekers can search by job title, skills, company name, city or zip code.

“Niche job boards are changing the way companies find industry specific professionals, for the better. The posting we ran got a great