Minority Blood Donors Needed for 3 Lives Blood Drive at Remington College Dallas Campus  

Blood; it’s all red but it’s not all the same. That’s why Remington College Dallas Campus is holding a 3 Lives Blood Drive and highlighting the need for minority blood donors.
The 3 Lives Blood Drive, sponsored by Remington College and Carter Blood Care, is scheduled for Wednesday March 22 between 8am – 2pm and 5pm – 8:45pm at the Remington College Dallas Campus. Also partnering with Remington college
Remington College created the 3 Lives campaign to recruit new minority blood donors and raise awareness of blood disorders. Minority donors – particularly African American donors – are in high demand because they provide blood with unique antigens that are vital for patients with sickle cell disease and other blood disorders.
Nationally, Remington College has collected more than 13,900 pints of blood through its 3 Lives Blood Drives. And since 1 pint of blood can save 3 lives, that’s enough blood to save more than 41,000 lives.
Remington College-Dallas Campus is located at 1800 Eastgate Drive in Garland. For more on the 3 Lives program, visit www.3Lives.com.
Leave a Reply