National Black Farmers Association Scholarship Program Now Accepting Applications

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. /PRNewswire/ –The National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for the 2017-18 academic year. In its third year, the NBFA Scholarship Program will award scholarships of up to $5,000 to African-American farmers or dependents of African-American farmers who plan to enroll or who are enrolled in agriculture-related study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.

Funded by the FCA Foundation, the charitable arm of North American automaker FCA US LLC, the NBFA Scholarship Program will award up to $100,000 in scholarships this year.

“Higher education provides essential tools, knowledge and resources that allow people to pursue and achieve their goals,” said Lesley Slavitt, Head of Civic Engagement, FCA US LLC, and CEO of the FCA Foundation. “It is a privilege for the FCA Foundation to be a partner with the National Black Farmers Association and these remarkable students to ensure that the next generation of African-American farmers receive the training and skills that will enable them to thrive.”

Apply for the 2017-18 NBFA Scholarship Program

NBFA scholarships are awarded based upon several criteria, including academic performance, demonstrated leadership, participation in agricultural and community activities, and career goals and objectives. Applications will be accepted at https://www.scholarsapply.org/blackfarmersassociation through April 28, 2017, or until 100 applications have been received, whichever comes first.

“My father taught me very early on that land is the most important tool that a person can possess. And he taught me if I treat the land good, the land will take care of me,” said John Boyd, Jr., President of the National Black Farmers Association. “Educating aspiring African-American farmers provides an opportunity to increase and advance agricultural technology, which will be passed on as a vital part of our rich farming legacy to future generations.”