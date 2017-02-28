North Dallas Gazette

For Spring Break young aviators can blast off at Frontiers of Flight Museum

For Spring Break young pilots get a chance to take charge at the Flight Museum (Courtesy Photo)

Celebrate Spring Break Week at the Frontiers of Flight Museum and explore the world of aviation and space.  The fun blasts off on March 13-17 with fun activities daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The daily activities include:

MONDAY, March 13: HELICOPTER DAY

  •         Take a seat inside a CareFlight helicopter
  •         Talk to the pilots
  •         Construct your own paper helicopter
  •         Launch it inside a 7-foot wind tube

TUESDAY, March 14: OPEN COCKPIT DAY

  •        Test our supersonic T-38 and F-4 jets cockpit simulators
  •         Explore inside our Bell UH-1 “Huey” and Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-300
  •         Talk to the pilots who flew these aircraft

WEDNESDAY, March 15: GALACTIC ADVENTURE DAY

  •         Get a sneak peek of the upcoming Aug 21 solar eclipse in SPOC, the portable planetarium
  •         Get a close look at the Sun through a solar telescope

THURSDAY, March 16: PAPER AIRPLANE DAY

  •       Create your own paper airplanes
  •         Experiment to see which design travels furthest, most accurate, and the longest time aloft

FRIDAY, March 17: FLIGHT SIMULATOR DAY

  •         Explore virtual aircraft in the flight simulators
  •         Learn aerial navigation

Activities are free with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Admission is free for museum members. For info visit: http://www.flightmuseum.com/spring-break-2017/.

