For Spring Break young aviators can blast off at Frontiers of Flight Museum

Celebrate Spring Break Week at the Frontiers of Flight Museum and explore the world of aviation and space. The fun blasts off on March 13-17 with fun activities daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The daily activities include:

MONDAY, March 13: HELICOPTER DAY

Take a seat inside a CareFlight helicopter

Talk to the pilots

Construct your own paper helicopter

Launch it inside a 7-foot wind tube

TUESDAY, March 14: OPEN COCKPIT DAY

Test our supersonic T-38 and F-4 jets cockpit simulators

Explore inside our Bell UH-1 “Huey” and Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-300

Talk to the pilots who flew these aircraft

WEDNESDAY, March 15: GALACTIC ADVENTURE DAY

Get a sneak peek of the upcoming Aug 21 solar eclipse in SPOC , the portable planetarium

Get a close look at the Sun through a solar telescope

THURSDAY, March 16: PAPER AIRPLANE DAY

Create your own paper airplanes

Experiment to see which design travels furthest, most accurate, and the longest time aloft

FRIDAY, March 17: FLIGHT SIMULATOR DAY

Explore virtual aircraft in the flight simulators

Learn aerial navigation

Activities are free with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Admission is free for museum members. For info visit: http://www.flightmuseum.com/spring-break-2017/.