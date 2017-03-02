Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for March 11

2017 marks the 17th year into the millennial and this remarkable number, which will cast an emerald hue over every day leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, needs a parade befitting of fanfare and revelry. Once again, the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association (GAABA) is rising up to road with the wind firmly at its collective back by announcing that the Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival presented by the Dallas Mavericks will take place March 11 beginning at 11 a.m.

This is the 38th year of the Dallas St. Patrick’s Day parade, which is a time honored Dallas tradition for thousands to enjoy family friendly pageantry against the backdrop of food, spirits and community. The first recorded St. Patrick’s Day parade was staged in 1762 in New York City – this was the result of early Irish American settlers celebrating the St. Patrick’s feast day. Today, across the United States, millions of Americans observe their cultural identity and history by enjoying St. Patrick’s Day with processions and fellowship.

“Our parade is anticipated every year and we are committed to making it an event that the entire family can enjoy,” said Kevin Vela, Board Chairman of the GAABA. “As the saying goes, ‘May your troubles be less and your blessings more and nothing but happiness come through your door.’ This is the sentiment that we want to resonate on March 11 – an overall feeling of joy permeating throughout our parade route.”

As presenting sponsor, the Dallas Mavericks will once again have an indelible parade presence with two floats, the Mavs Express bus, Mavs Dancers, Mascots and ManiAACs. The Mavs Corner will be located at the CVS corner of Lovers Lane and Greenville and will showcase food trucks, exhibitors, a Mavs Retail Shop and Mavericks’ entertainers.

Featured event spaces (all areas are open from 9 am to 3 pm):

The Festival Zone (Officially Sponsored by Buyers Barricades), located in the Meadows Building parking lot, highlighting food trucks, exhibitor booths, family friendly activities and sponsor displays;

Brew Fest will be located in the same adjacent Office Depot parking lot as last year. Presenting sponsor Peticolas will be pouring selected products on tap; entrance to Brew Fest is free and will also feature food trucks, exhibitors and a DJ Station;

VIP Tailgate section (access pass is available for purchase at dallasstparticksparards.com), curb side parade route seating; and

VIP Brew Fest (access pass is available for purchase at dallasstparticksparards.com), will be inclusive of concession, 2 complimentary drinks, VIP area (with Port-a-Pots) — Brew Fest VIP passes are $45 flat donation with proceeds benefitting the Dallas ISD Superintended Scholarship Program.

The parade route starts on Greenville Boulevard at Blackwell Street and ends at SMU Boulevard at Central Expressway. Parade-goers are encouraged to ride DART as parking is extremely limited. Parade route recommended stations include Mockingbird Station, Lovers Lane Station and Park Lane Stations. GAABA was formed in 1987 to help unify area business and promote the Greenville Avenue area. Its first objective is and always will be the presentation of the annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival.