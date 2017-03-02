Dr. Nehemiam Davis, President of National Missionary Baptist Convention passed away at 91 year-old

SAN ANTONIO – The National Missionary Baptist Convention of America (NMBCA) announced on March 1 the death of its President, Dr. Nehemiah Davis. Dr. Davis passed on the morning of March 1 in Ft. Worth following several years of health challenges.

The announcement was made by Dr. Louis S. Jones, NMBCA Vice President At-Large and pastor of St. John Institutional Missionary Baptist Church in New Orleans, Louisiana, during the NMBCA Winter Board Meeting taking place this week in San Antonio, Texas. Delegates we shocked and saddened by the new of their beloved President’s passing.

Dr. Davis served as the Senior Pastor of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Ft. Worth, Texas and was currently serving his second term as NMBCA President. Under his leadership, the convention was engaged in a multi-million dollar Headquarter building project in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Davis born September 19, 1925 and is survived by his wife Dorothy N. Davis of more than 60 years of marriage, two daughters and two grandsons.

Final services are pending.