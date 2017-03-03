North Dallas Gazette

[Video] Is the DNC abandoning progressive voters?

[Video] Is the DNC abandoning progressive voters?

Tezlyn Figaro discusses why progressive voters are disappointed with the selection of Tom Perez as the leader of the DNC. (YouTube Screenshot)

Following the selection of Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez as the new Chair of the Democratic National Committee over Rep. Keith Ellison, not everyone was ready to join hands and sing “We Are Family” despite Rep. Ellison’s immediate selection as the number two man. One person who is vocal in sharing her concerns is Tezlyn Figaro, a former Bernie Sanders staff member who recently appeared on FOX News’ Fox and Friends to share why.

Figaro shares why she and other progressive voters feel like the DNC are puppets of mainstream money donors instead of the little people who want real change. Listen to her comments for yourself:

