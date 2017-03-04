Black women pilots make historic flight for Delta

Two Delta A320/319 pilots made history on Sunday, February 26, 2017, flying Delta’s first mainline flight with two African-American female pilots in the flight deck.

Atlanta-based First Officer Dawn Cook learned that Detroit-based Captain Stephanie Johnson, Delta’s first African-American female captain, would be flying out of ​Detroit last Sunday and reached out to Johnson to help facilitate the historic flight. Afterward, Cook posted the above photo to Facebook to commemorate the flight.

