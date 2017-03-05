Dallas ISD offering prep classes for STAAR

Through its PREP U Weekday workshops, Dallas ISD will offer families a series of workshops to learn more about the upcoming administration of the State Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR.

In the interactive workshops, families will be able to view sample questions in reading, math, and writing, as well as learn about the passing standards. District experts will be there to answer questions on how the STAAR impacts high school graduation requirements and other topics. By attending the workshops, parents will have access to resources to take home.

The workshops are in English with Spanish interpretation and include refreshments and prizes. For more information, contact the Office of Family and Community Engagement at 972-925-3916 or family@dallasisd.org.

The remaining workshops:

March 21, 9 a.m.

Anne Frank Elementary School, 5201 Celestial Road, 75254

March 21, 6 p.m.

John Quincy Adams Elementary School, 8239 Lake June Road, 75217

March 22, 9 a.m.

Alex Sanger Elementary School, 8410 San Leandro Drive, 75218

March 22, 2 p.m.

Paul L. Dunbar Learning Center, 4200 Metropolitan Ave., 75210

March 23, 2 p.m.

Kleberg Elementary School, 1450 Edd Road, 75253

March 23, 9 a.m.

Sam Tasby Middle School, 7001 Fair Oaks Ave., 75231

March 23, 6 p.m.

Winnetka Elementary School, 1151 S. Edgefield Ave., 75208

During the month of March, parents also will be able to find information and resources about STAAR on the Proud Dallas ISD Parent Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DallasISDParentand www.dallasisd.org/staar. District experts will answer questions submitted by parents through staar@dallasisd.org.