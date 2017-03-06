Carrollton Chaper of Alpha Phi Alpha voted Texas Alumni Chapter of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

For the second consecutive year, the Carrollton-based Rho Nu Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., was voted Texas Council of Alpha Chapters (TCAC) Alumni Chapter of the Year during the 2017 TCAC District Convention in Houston. The distinction is awarded annually to the alumni chapter that exhibits the high standards of the fraternity through its leadership, commitment to the fraternal aims, and community impact.

“Winning chapter of the year for the second year in a row assures that we are doing the things to aid our community,” says Corey Wilson, Rho Nu Lambda chapter president. “But there is still so much more to be done. Once we leave our organization’s convention, that energizes us to do more for our communities. Yet, it still resonates that we are ‘One Alpha,’ not a chapter or a group.”

The Carrollton chapter has partnered with various local and national service organizations such as North Texas Food Bank, March of Dimes, Dallas Life, Special Olympics of North Texas, and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. Through the Rho Nu Lambda Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, the fraternity provides benevolence care and support to families in need and academic scholarships to deserving high school students. Through this foundation, the chapter also conducts a federally funded mentoring program called Alpha Scholars, which aids in addressing the academic needs, personal development, and cultural enrichment of minority male students attending middle school and high school in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District and Irving Independent School District.

“I salute the Rho Nu Lambda chapter for being named TCAC chapter of the year again,” says Tarrynce Robinson, TCAC district director. “From the Kenn Manous Scholarship Gala to the Texas Frat Games, their chapter activities are full of uniqueness and innovation.”

Rho Nu Lambda’s distinction as alumni chapter of the year represents the entire district of Texas, the largest district in the fraternity. The chapter is also the reigning Alpha Phi Alpha Southwestern Region Alumni Chapter of the Year, representing all Alpha chapters in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

For more information on the Rho Nu Lambda chapter and its current initiatives, visit rhonulambda1906.org. To learn more about Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., visit the official website at apa1906.net.