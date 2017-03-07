North Dallas Gazette

Dirk Nowitzki joins an elite group of NBA scorers with 30,000 points

Dirk Nowitzki is only the sixth NBA player to reach the scoring milestone. By Scott Mecum (Flickr: Dirk Nowitzki) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Dirk Nowitzki entered Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers needing 20 points to become the sixth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points. It didn’t take him long at all, as he poured in 18 in the opening quarter alone, then sunk a baseline jumper early in the second quarter to reach the incredible milestone.

Nowitzki is only the sixth player in the history of the NBA to reach this milestone. The legends who proceeds him are: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Wilt Chamberlain

