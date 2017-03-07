Dirk Nowitzki joins an elite group of NBA scorers with 30,000 points

Nowitzki is only the sixth player in the history of the NBA to reach this milestone. The legends who proceeds him are: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Wilt Chamberlain
Read more here.
The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events.
Nowitzki is only the sixth player in the history of the NBA to reach this milestone. The legends who proceeds him are: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Wilt Chamberlain
Read more here.
Leave a Reply