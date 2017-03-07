McKinney hosting Community Development Block Grant Workshop

The City of McKinney encourages eligible organizations to apply for the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) which are intended to address a range of Community Development activities. Funds for program year Oct. 1, 2017– Sept. 30, 2018 must be used in McKinney to meet at least one CDBG national objective including: benefit to low and moderate income persons including homelessness and prevention, aging, education, workforce development, housing services, youth, and disabled persons; preventing slum or blighted areas; or addressing an urgent need.

The city will host a pre-application workshop Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 222 N. Tennessee St. Interested agencies and organizations are strongly encouraged to attend and learn about grant requirements and the application process.

The application proposal portal will be accessible on March 17. Applications will only be considered for those agencies attending the pre-application workshop, all others will be disqualified. Applications will be reviewed by the Community Grants Advisory Commission (CGAC) and a public hearing for agency presentations will be held May 10-11 each evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

The minimum grant request to be considered from any participating organization is $5,000. The application portal may be accessed online or may be obtained by contacting the Community Services Administrator, Shirletta Best, at 972-547-7577 or sbest@mckinneytexas.org.