Deep Ellum Arts Festival slated for April 7 – 9

The Deep Ellum Arts Festival will celebrate its 23rd anniversary this year from Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9. Ranked by participating artists among the top 50 arts festivals in the nation, the Festival continues with last year’s expansion of three blocks east to begin at Malcolm X Blvd. and end at Exposition Ave. outside the iconic Sons of Hermann Hall, which also serves at the Festival’s headquarters.

Downtown office workers can kick off the weekend early Friday at 11 a.m., offering downtown office workers a special opportunity to review the festival during their lunch break. Other local galleries, restaurants, bars and shops on Main Street between Good Latimer and Malcolm X will be open and bustling with special activities throughout the weekend. This is an “adult-oriented” visual and performing arts festival; while supervised young children and teenagers are welcome during the day, it is important for parents to realize there are no specifically planned activities for them.

Guests can enjoy a wide array of tasty local cuisines, beer, wine and cocktails while experiencing more than 200 juried fine artists such as Tennessee-based surrealism artist Jason Brueck, California-based storytelling on canvas and metal artist Vic Lee, New Orleans-based ink and watercolor artists Nurhan Gokturk, Kansas-based glass and metal sculpture Rollin Karg and Utah-based photographer-turned-illustrator Heather Renaux. All artists will be displaying and selling their works. The collections showcased will include paintings, sculptures, murals, jewelry and other original works of art. Various Deep Ellum musicians and artists will be creating and inspiring live, local art to happen as they keep the spirit of Deep Ellum alive in the Deep Ellum, TX Village area at the open lot located at the corner of Main and Malcolm X Blvd. Food fares from popular Deep Ellum restaurants will also be available for purchase in this area.