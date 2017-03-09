Tony Romo likely will be traded by the Dallas Cowboys

Tony Romo is expected to soon become a former Dallas Cowboy. That in and of itself is not a surprise. However, most expected the team to simply release him. Now, according to published reports, he will likely be traded to either the Denver Broncos, long rumored in the hunt; or shipped south to the Houston Texans.

A post via Instagram earlier by the long-time starting quarterback, prompted speculation that an announcement is likely soon on the horizon. According to Romo’s quick video, “I just want to come and tell you, it’s been a crazy 48 hours around here.” His comments set off wild speculation, but no official word from team officials.

Romo was an undrafted free agent when he joined the team in 2003. Eventually, he replaced Drew Bledsoe as the starting quarterback in 2006. Throughout his career, he enjoyed success during the 16 game season but won only two post-season playoff games. This was followed by a series of injuries, including a back injury which required surgery last year in the post-season.

As a result, an untested rookie Dak Prescott stepped in and defied odds by enjoying a great season, culminating in a 13-3 regular season record before losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Green Bay Packers. As fans began to argue over whose team was it, in a remarkably unselfish move, Romo held a press conference and declared the team was in the hands of Prescott.

The press conference said a lot about the character of the man, which will always be more important than anything that happens on a football field.