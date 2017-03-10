Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey concert in Dallas postponed

Lionel Richie and very special guest Mariah Carey’s ALL THE HITS TOUR has been rescheduled for Aug. 3 at American Airlines Center. Previously NDG shared the announcement of the the May 15 show.

All tickets for the original May 15 date for will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

Lionel Richie recently released the following statement, “When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body. Unfortunately, my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100% ready to start the tour next month,” said Lionel Richie.

“I don’t want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”