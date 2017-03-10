Registration Now open for Carrollton Trails 5K

Register now to run in the City of Carrollton’s 6th Annual Carrollton Trails 5K on Saturday, April 29 the cost is $15 for individual entry. The event also includes a 1-mile Fun Run/Walk, so bring the family along and don’t forget your canine kids.

This race shows off one of Carrollton’s best assets, the hike and bike trails. Earn your best time as you run along the Blue Trail in the heart of the City’s greenbelt area. LiveWire Fitness will sponsor a warm-up session at 7:30 a.m. before the race begins at 8 a.m. The Fun Run/Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. On race day, participants should park at Creekview High School (3201 Old Denton Road) in order to be bused to the starting line along the trail.

Register online at cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow. Pre-registration by April 23 guarantees a race bag, T-shirt, and timing chip. Any changes made after April 23 will incur a $5 change fee. Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. Visit cityofcarrollton.com/carrolltontrails5k for more information.