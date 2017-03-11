32 at Cedar Hill High School diagnosed with mumps

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting 41 mumps cases in Dallas County for 2017. CDC recommends reporting all probable and confirmed cases of mumps when an outbreak occurs.

DCHHS has identified 32 mumps cases between students and teachers in Cedar Hill High School. Not all cases are Dallas County residents.

DCHHS has also identified nine unrelated mumps cases in Mesquite, Dallas and DeSoto.

For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

DCHHS health officials are urging immunization to protect against and prevent the spread of mumps. People who have had two mumps vaccinations (such as two MMR vaccines) are usually considered immune from mumps.

A third dose of the MMR vaccine is only recommended by the CDC when an individual is associated with an ongoing outbreak.

“At two doses, the MMR vaccine very impactful at 88% effectiveness,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, Dallas County medical director/health authority. “Getting vaccinated is the best option for protection in addition to washing hands frequently and cleaning/disinfecting objects or surfaces that may be contaminated with germs.”

DCHHS provides the first and second dose of the MMR vaccine for children and adults at the main clinic located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals associated with an outbreak should call 214-819-2163 for a possible third dose.

“The increased number of mumps cases reported in the North Texas area underscore the importance of getting vaccinated,” said DCHHS Director Zachary Thompson.