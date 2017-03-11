Carrollton police offer tips to protect your child from sex abuse

The Carrollton Police Department wishes to remind parents that child safety is the responsibility of adults, not a burden that children should shoulder by themselves. Research indicates that one in three girls and one in five boys will be sexually abused. Fewer than 10 percent of child victims report. Worse still, 52 percent of child molesters surveyed reported that, when the children did tell, they were able to “talk the adults out of calling the police.” After that, most molested more children.

Sexual abuse starts with a relationship. Offenders gain the child’s trust and friendship. Offenders are clever. They talk to the child about or expose the child to sexual behavior or pornography. If the offender is sneaky enough, the child will not feel uncomfortable. They make it feel good because they know that if they cause pain or fear, the child will tell. Most children don’t tell because they get tricked into thinking they went along with it or caused it. Simply put, children are no match for offenders if the offender is older, more manipulative, or able to control the situation.

Unless parents or caregivers have talked to them, children will not know that what is happening is wrong. The more it happens, the harder it is to tell. Offenders tell children that people won’t believe them, will be angry at them, or will be hurt by the disclosure. They are convincing and children believe them.

The overwhelming majority of child abuse victims are abused by someone they know and trust and their parents would never suspect. Only you can protect your child. Educate yourself and your family about child abuse. Don’t let a child molester do it for you! The first call you make should be to the Police. Police are not concerned with your immigration status when reporting child abuse. For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/police.