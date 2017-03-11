North Dallas Gazette

Free AARP Tax Assistance available in Richardson

Free AARP Tax Assistance available in Richardson

IRS-trained volunteers are providing weekly help with basic tax returns Mondays through April 17 at the Richardson Library from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Basement Program Room, and Fridays through April 14 at the Senior Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The assistance, presented in conjunction with the AARP Foundation, is free and designed particularly for elderly, handicapped and non-English-speaking taxpayers on a first-come, first-served basis.

