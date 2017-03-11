Ft. Worth man faces 80 years for four bank robberies

Following a five-day trial before Senior U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means, a federal jury convicted Waymon Scott McLaughlin, 57, of Fort Worth, Texas, on four counts of bank robbery, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas.
Each of the bank robbery counts carries a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. McLaughlin will remain in custody pending sentencing scheduled for Aug. 8.
The government presented evidence at trial that McLaughlin robbed the below-listed locations:
- May 6, 2016 First Convenience Bank, 3510 Altamesa Blvd., Ft. Worth
- May 20, 2016 Woodforest Bank, 2225 W. 120, Grand Prairie, Texas
- May 27, 2016 First Convenience Bank, 3510 Altamesa Blvd., Ft. Worth
- May 27, 2016 First Convenience Bank, 6756 W. Vickery Blvd., Ft. Worth
Leave a Reply