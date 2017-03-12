Sachse’s Spring Break Bike Rodeo is March 14

Bike riders who want to improve their skills or learn more about how to ride safely are invited to attend the Sachse Library’s Spring Break Bike Rodeo, presented in conjunction with the Sachse Police Department and Richardson Bike Mart.

“This is our second bike rodeo, held this year during Spring Break, rather than summer,” said Mignon Morse, Library Manager. “Safety is always in season, of course, and the change in date allows us to provide a highly informative and critically important program before the summer, when bike riding is most popular.”

The free Bike Rodeo is set for Tuesday, March 14 in the Sachse City Hall parking lot and amphitheater, with signin beginning at 1:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., Sachse Police Detective Andrew Abbott will share safety-related rules for bike and scooter riders, and answer any questions participants may have. Following the presentation, an obstacle course and longer riding path will be opened.

Pre-registration is not required. However, a waiver must be signed and each participant must provide his or her own bicycle, with or without training wheels, or tricycle. Bikes and trikes can undergo an inspection to ensure that they are safe and ride-worthy.

Self-propelled scooters are also welcome. Proper headgear is required for all riders. There will be some helmets available for use during the rodeo, but participants are strongly encouraged to obtain and bring their own.

“In order to participate, each rider, regardless of age or type of bike, trike, or self-propelled scooter must wear a helmet,” said Morse. “A properly fitting helmet made for this purpose is a requirement.”

A free inspection of bikes and helmets will be conducted by Richardson Bike Mart, a popular local merchandiser of bicycles and accessories.

In addition to the rodeo, a bounce house will be set up along with a bike decoration station. A Certificate of Participation will be presented to each rider who completes the rodeo.

“The safety of our young people is a top priority for us,” said Morse. “Offering this free service to our young library users is an important part of our service offerings.”

The Sachse City Hall amphitheater is located at 3815 Sachse Road. More information can be obtained by calling (972) 530-8966 or by visiting www.cityofsachse.com/library.