UNCF Dallas Mayor’s Masked Ball Aims to Secure Better Futures for Students  

The Dallas community will come together to secure better futures at the UNCF Dallas Mayor’s Masked Ball, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Dallas on Saturday, March 18. Mayor Mike Rawlings, along with event chair Texas State Senator Royce West, will welcome more than 800 guests, including Ambassador Ron Kirk, former U.S. trade representative; Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, City of Plano; Mayor Curtistene McCowan, City of Desoto; and Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO UNCF.

“I am pleased to host the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball. This is the biggest fundraising event in Dallas that supports education for minority students,” said Rawlings. “I am grateful for the sponsors who have invested in the work of UNCF to ensure that more students from Dallas can receive a college education at a historically black college or university. Investing in the college education of our young people will impact Dallas for many generations.”

“Mayor Rawlings’ support has been unwavering and we are elated to have the mayor join us as host of our signature fundraising event in Dallas,” said Lomax. “Last year, the event raised more than $300,000 in guaranteeing successful lives for our young people and, with the help of the Dallas community, we can continue to build better futures—paying dividends for us all.”

MASKED is an acronym meaning Mankind Assisting Students Kindle Educational Dreams. This year, the UNCF MASKED Award will be presented to Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, senior pastor, Friendship-West Baptist Church for serving as a beacon of hope in keeping the doorway of opportunity wide open for deserving minority youth.

“The North Texas community is vital to the success of our annual campaign,” said Kristie Patton Foster, area development director, UNCF. “Last year, UNCF awarded nearly $500,000 in scholarships to students in North Texas. When we invest in our young people, we ensure that our communities continue to thrive and secure better futures for us all.”