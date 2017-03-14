ΖΦΒ, Kappa Zeta Chapter kicks off 2017 Global Year of Service as an official volunteer group at the Perot Museum

On the observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated celebrated its Founders’ Day by completing hundreds of community service projects to include a Day of Service at the Perot Museum for the MLK holiday and February’s Discovery Days: Gadgets & Gizmos.

The historically black sorority that is part of the “Divine 9” declared 2017 the Global Year of Service. The new year also began their official count toward completing 20 million service hours between now and Founders’ Day 2020. For February’s Discovery Days, the women’s service organization showcased their mission of “Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood” in leading the day full of inventive activities that introduced guests to new concepts about engineering like “What Can You Build?” with a variety of different materials, and taught them the value of creative problem-solving with “Little Bits,” using electronic building blocks.

“I love volunteering at the Perot Museum and am so excited that my sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. is now an official volunteer group at the Museum!” —Margaret Freelon, Lead Perot Museum Volunteer and Member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Kappa Zeta Chapter.

The Perot Museum is proud to have such an esteemed group of service-oriented women invested in building the community through education and diverse outreach. – Volunteer Service Team

The Dallas’ Kappa Zeta chapter is Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. largest chapter nationally and internationally. Since its inception, Zeta has continued its steady climb into the national spotlight with programs designed to demonstrate concern for the human condition both at home and abroad. For 97 years, the women’s service organization has been a committed contributor to society, with a diverse membership of more than 120,000 college-educated women with over 800 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, The Caribbean, Africa, and the Middle East.

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is a natural history and science museum located in Dallas, Texas. It consists of two campuses: the primary campus located in Victory Park, and a secondary campus in Fair Park. Learn more about volunteer opportunities at https://www.perotmuseum.org/about-the-perot/Volunteer.