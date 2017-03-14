Keep Irving Beautiful “Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off/Great American Cleanup”

Keep Irving Beautiful invites the community to attend the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off/Great American Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 8. This year’s cleanup will be held at Trinity View Park, 2298 E. Sixth Street. Volunteers will meet at the pavilion near the soccer fields.

The Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off is our state’s signature event for Keep America Beautiful nationwide Great American Cleanup program, which runs from March 1 through May 31. This April, thousands of volunteers in towns all across Texas will be participating in Trash-Offs, with the mission to make Texas the cleanest, most beautiful state in the nation.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to participate. KIB will provide supplies such as litter pickers, trash and recycle bags and gloves. Lunch will be provided after the cleanup, as well as music and prize drawings. Online registration closes April 3.

For more information call the Keep Irving Beautiful office at (972) 721-2175.

