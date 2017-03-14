NAACP forum in Irving on “Interaction With Law Enforcement”

The Irving-Carrollton Branch NAACP & Irving Police Dept. are hosting a community forum. The public is invited attend on Saturday, April 8 from 9:30 a.m.— 12:00 p.m. at the Georgia Farrow Recreation Center, 530 Davis St. The discussion will focus on “Interaction With Law Enforcement” moderated by Sergeant Richard Miller.

They will utilize the N.O.B.L.E. “Law Enforcement and You” curriculum to share with attendees key information on how to interact with the police. This event is free.

For questions, or more information, please email tonygrimes@prodigy.net, or call 972-259-3909.