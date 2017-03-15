Alex Dickey wants to steer the Dallas City Council back to basics

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

Recently Alex Dickey visited the offices of the North Dallas Gazette to discuss why he is the right candidate to bring the Dallas City Council back to basics. A candidate for District 6, Dickey is a fresh face and voice to the city council who is prepared to speak up and not simply rubber stamp what the Dallas elite agenda. A family man with a history of community involvement, Dickey wants to address the issues impacting the citizens’ daily lives.

Having spent his entire life in District 6, Dickey understands the frustration with what he describes as the lousy streets and problems created because the city is not diligent in with code enforcement. While the city’s leadership is focused on big-ticket projects while sacrificing basic services for the citizens.

“I offer voters my vision, passion and public policy experience in working to redirect priorities at city hall,” he shared.

In addition to the fixing the streets, Dickey wants the city to close the floodgates of Dallas police officers leaving in droves for more pay in the suburbs. The future of any community is the youth of the community. Dickey wants to explore the city supporting youth programs which have a history of working such as Pre-K and developing a city-sponsored after-school program in partnership with Dallas ISD.

For more information about Dickey visit votealexdickey.com.