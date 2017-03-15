Black Girls CODE Dallas Chapter Presents: Women of Color in STEM Panel

The Dallas Chapter of Black Girls CODE invites you to join a spirited and lively morning of conversation and connection, featuring some of DFW’s leading voices of Women of Color in STEM.

The event will be an educational experience for girls, between the ages of 7 and 17, and their parents/guardians. The event will features a panel of women working in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and/or Mathematics (STEM).

The planned agenda for the day includes:

10:30 am Registration/check-in begins (please plan to arrive with enough time to check-in)

11:00 am Welcome and Opening Remarks

11:15 am Panel begins

12:15 pm Q & A with Panelists

12:45 pm Light Refreshments & Networking

1:00 pm Event ends

The event is FREE and open to tech divas ages 7 to 17, their parents/guardians and the general public. Space is limited – please click here to register ahead to reserve your seat!

Black Girls CODE Dallas is also looking for non-technical volunteers to help us at the event. Interested? Please sign up to volunteer, here.