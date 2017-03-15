Candace Valenzuela looks to bring a new voice to Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD

By Shirley Tarpley

Candace Valenzuela is originally from El Paso, Texas, born to two active military parents. Her mother worked on airplanes. Her father, a “red beret” paratrooper jumped out of them.

Valenzuela is a proud product of Texas’ public schools, but she also knows what it’s like when the system neglects you or outright abuses you.

As an elementary student, she was well-behaved and made good grades, but there were more than a few times she was assaulted and bullied; her family was too poor to employ a lawyer, and she often had to endure the abuse while the administration insisted she must have provoked their ire.

She does not doubt her academic performance was impacted, but she persisted and made it to high school, where the bullying continued until a high school principal in the 10th grade didn’t tolerate that kind of behavior. Under that administration, she thrived and graduated.

She attended Claremont McKenna College, a top ten liberal arts college on a full scholarship. Her major study was in government, with an emphasis on leadership and classical political philosophy.

Through her college studies, Valenzuela he was privileged to study abroad in Northern Ireland, where she learned about the politics of “the troubles” governments face in conflicts and had the opportunity of doing an internship in Washington D.C. at C-SPAN.

Valenzuela worked as a counselor at a girl’s group home, essentially being a parent to kids too rough for foster care or just leaving probation, while practically being a child herself. She said that college was rigorous, but this was just rough. Many of the things these children went through stuck with her, and she has not forgotten how the system fails them.

She has worked in test preparation, private tutoring and college application consulting. Some of her students that she was mentoring in the 8th or 9th grade got into Harvard, Oxford, and Brown, among many other wonderful schools.

Valenzuela has worked in programs designed to help special needs students attending mainstream schools with other children with success.

Dealing with children with emotional difficulties and 504 plans (individual growth plans for students) she got a sense of how hard parents work to make sure that their children succeed, even in the face of poverty, long work hours and nearly impossible demands.

Valenzuela has always cared about government, education and equality of access by all citizens.

What does she stand for?

Honesty and rigor in Math and Science – We know the value of having a society that invests in STEM and schools must encourage students in this study to support facts.

If parents want a class based on religion, then the district should build world religions class into our curriculum.