DISD Students Wanted for Summer Internships

The Dallas Bar Association is looking for talented, energetic, hard-working Dallas ISD students who are in their junior year for paid internships in law firms, non-profits and corporate legal departments for four or eight weeks this summer. The Summer Law Intern Program teaches students the demands of an office environment, while gaining self-confidence and learning about professionalism. Interns will enjoy courthouse and college campus tours, and other educational programs hosted by the Dallas Bar. Students who are bilingual in Spanish and/or who have participated in mock trial, speech, debate, and history competitions are encouraged to apply.

The internships abound with opportunity and it is easy to see a pattern of achievement that continues each year with the program’s latest graduates. A 2016 SLIP participant reports that “after a successful internship thanks to the Dallas Bar Association,” he’ll be attending Columbia University on a political science and pre-law track. Another has been accepted to college and was awarded $300,000 in scholarships. And as a third prepares for the University of North Texas and considers law as a career, SLIP still enriches his life: “I also keep in contact with my lawyer mentor often, a benefit I truly appreciate.”

Applications are open until March 24 at www.dallasbar.org/summerlawinternprogram. Interested employers may also apply online at www.dallasbar.org/summerlawinternprogram. For more information contact Kathryn Zack at kzack@dallasbar.org or (214) 220-7450.