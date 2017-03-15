Gladys Knight on stage in Dallas April 2

The nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center is bringing the “Empress of Soul,” Gladys Knight to stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at the Winspear Opera House in the downtown Dallas Arts District. The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.

A tireless performer who still wows audiences around the country and the world, Knight also finds the time to make forays into film and television. Her involvement in other creative undertakings, business ventures and humanitarian activities has been extensive and has brought her honors from industry and community alike.

She is a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, performer, restaurateur, and businesswoman with a spiritual outlook on her life. Her faith in God has been the driving force behind all of Knight’s endeavors, guiding her through her many successes.

To get tickets visit attpac.org, or by phone at 214-880-0202.