The legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Dallas

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater continues its reign as an American “cultural ambassador to the world” having performed live for an estimated 25 million people in 48 states, 71 countries, and six continents. The gifted Ailey dancers infuse energy and emotion to classics and new works alike. Guided by the visionary artistic director Robert Battle, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater remains the nation’s leading modern dance company.

Dallas arts lovers can witness their excellence in person as a part of the TITAS Presents series March 31 – April 1 at the Winspear Opera House. No children under the age of four, but all others are welcome to visit attpac.org for tickets and more details.