Naval Academy accepting applications for Summer Seminar

ANNAPOLIS, Md. High school students participate in log PT during the 2011 Summer Seminar Sea Trials. Summer Seminar ends with an abbreviated version of the U.S. Naval Academy plebes’ Sea Trials, where students participate in seven hours of physical training and team building exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexia Riveracorrea/Released)

ANNAPOLIS – Applications are now being accepted through March 31 for the Naval Academy’s Summer Seminar. Rising high school seniors have the opportunity to choose from three sessions: June 3 – 8, June 10 – 15, and June 17 – 22.

The Naval Academy Summer Seminar is a fast-paced, six-day experience for high achievers who have completed their junior year in high school. Summer Seminar teaches students about life at the Naval Academy, where academics, athletics, and professional training play equally important roles in developing our nation’s leaders.

Tuition for Summer Seminar is $525 and covers room and board, as well as a variety of materials and activities. Students should plan on bringing extra cash for snacks and souvenirs.

For more information about the Summer Seminar and the application process, visit www.usna.edu/Admissions/NASS/ or call 410-293-1858.

