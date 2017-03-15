Naval Academy accepting applications for Summer Seminar

ANNAPOLIS – Applications are now being accepted through March 31 for the Naval Academy’s Summer Seminar. Rising high school seniors have the opportunity to choose from three sessions: June 3 – 8, June 10 – 15, and June 17 – 22.

The Naval Academy Summer Seminar is a fast-paced, six-day experience for high achievers who have completed their junior year in high school. Summer Seminar teaches students about life at the Naval Academy, where academics, athletics, and professional training play equally important roles in developing our nation’s leaders.

Tuition for Summer Seminar is $525 and covers room and board, as well as a variety of materials and activities. Students should plan on bringing extra cash for snacks and souvenirs.

For more information about the Summer Seminar and the application process, visit www.usna.edu/Admissions/NASS/ or call 410-293-1858.