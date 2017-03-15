Perot Museum offering special Spring Break activities

Whether staycation or spring break destination, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science offers plentiful reasons to visit while the kids are out of school. From the country’s largest Maya exhibition full of history and mystery, to daily science activities, extended hours, Discovery Days and 3D films, nine days of non-stop adventure are in store as the Perot Museum celebrates spring break March 11-19.



At select times, enjoy daily “science on the spot” demos, bookworm readings, science trivia and drop-in activities involving making clouds, rainbows, egg dyeing, pinwheels, wind energy and marshmallows, to name a few.

Catch a quick flick in The Hoglund Foundation Theater, a National Geographic Experience and come face-to-face with fascinating science in Electropolis 3D, Extreme Weather 3D and the new Wild Africa 3D now open.

The Perot Museum will stay open until 7 p.m. through Saturday, March 18, with special member hours each day.

For more info and to purchase your tickets in advance, go to perotmuseum.org.