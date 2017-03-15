Plano’s Great American Clean-up is April 8

Plano’s 2017 Great American Cleanup will take place on Saturday, April 8. Last year, more than 1,800 volunteers register and participants collected 734 bags of litter, weighing nearly 11 tons. This year, the goal is for 2,500 volunteers to register and cleanup 15 tons of litter.

Residents are encouraged to clean up their neighborhood streets with friends and family. Live near a school? Contact your principal or PTA to organize a campus cleanup. Businesses can clean up their corporate campuses, parking lots and surrounding streets. New this year is a map to show which parks and creeks are available. There are so many ways to participate in beatifying Plano.

After spending all the time making Plano beautiful, participants are invited to join a Post-Cleanup Beach Party at Chase Oaks Church Parking Lot on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. This is a fun, free, family-friendly event.

The beach party will feature:

Free pizza lunch

Live music featuring the Bamboo Boat Band

7-Eleven Slurpee Truck

Face painting

Caricature artists

Educational booths

Games and more!

This is a rain or shine event. In the event of rain, the Beach Party will be moved indoors.

Registration is open on the city’s website until April 4.