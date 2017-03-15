Responses light from Dallas City Council candidates  

NDG Editor By Ruth Ferguson,Editor

Last month each Dallas City Council candidate whom we had contact info for received a copy of the North Dallas Gazette Candidate Survey. This is to give all candidates the opportunity to provide answers to the same questions, which we will publish soon. North Dallas Gazette readers will have a chance to hear from the candidate in their own words. In this era where politicians often accuse the media of bias this is a chance to share with readers in their own words.

Below you will find a list of candidates (responding candidates are in bold) who felt it was important enough to take the time to respond so YOU the reader and voter can decide if they are prepared to speak for you. As you will see, not all the candidates responded.