Garland hosting Open Dialogue Forum on March 30

The City of Garland will host an Open Dialogue Forum from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at The Atrium at the Granville Arts Center located at 300 N. Fifth St., Garland, TX. The purpose of the Forum is to help all Garland residents learn more about City services and how to access them.

Community leaders and residents are invited to participate in the event, ask questions and meet with City departments. This event will provide a great networking opportunity and assist the City in meeting the needs and concerns of the citizens of the City of Garland. Garland’s Mayor, City Council and the City’s leadership staff also will be in attendance.

During the forum, City departments will provide information about their services, answer general questions, and engage with citizens. A Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Forum will begin at approximately 7:15 p.m. Prior to and during the event, questions will be accepted and the 10 most important questions will be prioritized in advance to address during this time. Departments will have three to five minutes to provide responses.

Light refreshments will be served, and attendees will receive a recyclable bag along with informational resources (while supplies last).

For more information call 972-205-2487 or email GarlandOpenDialogueForum@GarlandTX.gov.