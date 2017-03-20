Trump’s approval ratings continue downward

President Trump ‘s approval rating has fallen to 37 percent — the lowest of his fledgling presidency, according to Gallup. His disapproval rating rose correspondingly, hitting 58 percent.

In fact, Trump’s current approval rating is lower than any other commander-in-chief at this point in his first term since Gallup started tracking the issue in 1945, the year Harry Truman took office.

Gallup tracks daily the percentage of Americans who approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president. Daily results are based on telephone interviews with approximately 1,500 national adults; Margin of error is ±3 percentage points.

Explore President Trump’s approval ratings in depth and compare them with those of past presidents in the Gallup Presidential Job Approval Center.



