Trump’s approval ratings continue downward

In fact, Trump’s current approval rating is lower than any other commander-in-chief at this point in his first term since Gallup started tracking the issue in 1945, the year Harry Truman took office.
Gallup tracks daily the percentage of Americans who approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president. Daily results are based on telephone interviews with approximately 1,500 national adults; Margin of error is ±3 percentage points.
Comments
Steve Hancock says
Fake News
NDG Staff says
So Gallup Poll has been considered the gold standard for Presidential Approval polls since HARRY TRUMAN, but now it is Fake News?