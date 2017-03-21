Dallas ISD STEM Department brings learning to life in schools 

From underwater robotics to computer coding, the Dallas Independent School District STEM Department briefed trustees on the amazing work happening inside schools.

STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, provides students with opportunities to grow through hands-on activities and inquiry-based learning.

Assistant Superintendent Vince Reyes told trustees that he has made it a directive that Dallas ISD become the public school district that sends the most students on to four-year universities for computer science.

“We have the students that can make that happen,” Reyes said.

The district has been working to ensure STEM programs seamlessly sequence from elementary to high school. Students have the opportunity to earn high school credit in middle school for STEM courses such as Algebra I, Astronomy, Physics, and in Computer Science.

At the board meeting, students talked about the huge benefits STEM learning has on them.

Here are some notable Dallas ISD STEM facts shared at the board meeting: