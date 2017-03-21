DISD Trustee Foreman: Early Learning Key to Student Success

By Joyce Foreman, Dallas ISD Trustee District 6

Young children are like sponges soaking up everything around them, curious about their environments, acquiring and developing language and learning social and emotional skills. This is why it’s important to give children the opportunity to learn in an environment where they are receiving proven, research-based curriculum.

With 90 percent of human brain development occurring before age five, it’s imperative that children get started learning as early as possible. In other words, waiting until Kindergarten to start teaching our kids is already too late.

Studies show that children who attend early learning programs end up earning higher incomes, on average, as adults than similar students who do not.

Studies also show that kids who attend Pre-K are:

3.5x more likely to be ready for Kindergarten

More likely to succeed in school

More likely to go to college

Less likely to drop out

Less likely to become a teen parent

Less likely to be arrested for a violent crime

In District 6, every elementary school offers tuition-free pre-k programs for four-year-olds and some schools even offer programs for three-year-olds as well.

Parents of early childhood education eligible students have an opportunity to register your child for PK3, PK4 and kindergarten enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year online by visiting http://www.prekdallas.org.

Give your child the advantage they deserve and enroll in a pre-k program today.

STAAR PREP

As April approaches, parents and students are preparing to put forth their utmost performance on the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness which takes place March 28-30, May 1-5 and May 8-11.

In an effort to help students better prepare for STAAR testing, several schools will host several STAAR Saturday School events through the month of April. For more information, please contact your campus.

PARENT INVOLVEMENT

Our students are most successful when there is a productive relationship between school and home. Parents, contact your child’s campus to attend a Coffee with the Principal event and join your campus principal in a discussion about programs and opportunities available to your child through their school.

Parent Teacher Association meetings and Site-based Decision Making Team Meetings are also great opportunities to get involved in your child’s school and be active on their campuses.