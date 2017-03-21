DISD Trustee Foreman: Early Learning Key to Student Success

By Joyce Foreman, Dallas ISD Trustee District 6
Young children are like sponges soaking up everything around them, curious about their environments, acquiring and developing language and learning social and emotional skills. This is why it’s important to give children the opportunity to learn in an environment where they are receiving proven, research-based curriculum.
With 90 percent of human brain development occurring before age five, it’s imperative that children get started learning as early as possible. In other words, waiting until Kindergarten to start teaching our kids is already too late.
Studies show that children who attend early learning programs end up earning higher incomes, on average, as adults than similar students who do not.
Studies also show that kids who attend Pre-K are:
- 3.5x more likely to be ready for Kindergarten
- More likely to succeed in school
- More likely to go to college
- Less likely to drop out
- Less likely to become a teen parent
- Less likely to be arrested for a violent crime
In District 6, every elementary school offers tuition-free pre-k programs for four-year-olds and some schools even offer programs for three-year-olds as well.
Parents of early childhood education eligible students have an opportunity to register your child for PK3, PK4 and kindergarten enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year online by visiting http://www.prekdallas.org.
Give your child the advantage they deserve and enroll in a pre-k program today.
STAAR PREP
As April approaches, parents and students are preparing to put forth their utmost performance on the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness which takes place March 28-30, May 1-5 and May 8-11.
In an effort to help students better prepare for STAAR testing, several schools will host several STAAR Saturday School events through the month of April. For more information, please contact your campus.
PARENT INVOLVEMENT
Our students are most successful when there is a productive relationship between school and home. Parents, contact your child’s campus to attend a Coffee with the Principal event and join your campus principal in a discussion about programs and opportunities available to your child through their school.
Parent Teacher Association meetings and Site-based Decision Making Team Meetings are also great opportunities to get involved in your child’s school and be active on their campuses.
NCAA’s Read to the Final Four Finalists Named
T.G. Terry is one of four campuses that have advanced to the next round in the NCAA’s Read to the Final Four contest for Dallas Independent School District third-graders. The bracket-style tournament mimics the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament schedule, with schools advancing based on how many minutes students read outside of school hours. The schools each received $1,000 for a library refresh; $100 in school supplies for the classroom with the best student participation; tablet for the classroom teacher with the best student participation; and $20 Amazon gift cards for all third-grade students.
Patton Received Uniform Donation from Local Business Owner
Students at Dallas ISD’s John Leslie Patton Jr. Academic Center will benefit from a recent donation to the school. Soccorro Dinsmore, who owns several Levine’s department stores, donated $600 worth of uniform shirts and pants. The gift was coordinated by the district’s Volunteer and Partnership Services.
Kimball and Carter Announce New Collegiate Academy Industry Partners
The Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) and Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) recently announced that more than 24 Dallas businesses that will partner with the district’s 10 new collegiate academies opening next school year. The Kimball Collegiate Academy will offer pathways in Electronics Technology with Advanced Manufacturing Mechatronics and Pre-Mechanical Engineering with the support of Industry Partner Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. and Mountain View College. In addition, Carter announced a new Collegiate Academy Industry Partner in Dallas Fire and Rescue.
Carter Hoopster Recognized as CW33’s Class Act of the Week Feb 27
Dylan Arnette, a junior at Carter High School, is a star both on and off the basketball court. A standout athlete and standout student, Arnette aims to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a doctor.
As both the leading scorer on the basketball team and holder of the top GPA in his class, CW 33 has made Arnette its Class Act of the Week.
