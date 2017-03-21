Dwaine Caraway hosting a virtual Town Hall meeting for South Dallas Residents tonight

“We hold town hall meetings at the library or church in the community and only 20-30 people might show up. Not even representing a full block in the neighborhood,” says Caraway. “This virtual and telephone town hall will provide an opportunity for the people to participate in the comfort of their homes, at work or even while they’re out at the park relaxing or working out.” Caraway continues, “I want to hear from the people, as many people as possible, in a setting that allows them speak and hear one another’s thoughts and feedback.”

Caraway is campaigning to return to Dallas City Hall as the District 4 representative in this year’s Municipal Election set for May 6. He served a 4-term limit on the Dallas City Council from 2007-2015, serving as interim Dallas Mayor from February to June 2011.

Southern Dallas residents are encouraged to participate in the community virtual and telephone town hall meeting this Tuesday to let their voices be heard.

Dallas residents can participate in the community town hall meeting by: