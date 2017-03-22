More than 3,400 Southern Dallas residents participate in Dwaine Caraway’s virtual Town Hall meeting

Former Dallas Acting Mayor and Council member Dwaine Caraway hosted a virtual and telephone community town hall meeting on Tuesday evening with residents in Southern Dallas. Approximately 3,400 residents joined (teleconference participants numbered 2,773 and via Facebook 671) to voice their neighborhood concerns, ask questions and hear from Caraway on the State of Dallas. He also shared his plans if re-elected to Dallas City Hall as the Council District 4 representative.

Caraway is currently in a heated campaign battle to win the May 6 election for Dallas City Council District 4 against incumbent Carolyn King Arnold. Caraway served a 4-term limit from 2007 through 2015, which included serving as Acting Dallas Mayor in 2011.

“This town hall meeting tonight was all about having a true community meeting that involved as many people as possible,” says Caraway. “People have very unique lifestyle schedules and sometimes it just simply is too hard to get to the historical town hall. This allowed over 3,400 residents to come together however it was convenient for them. When was the last time any city officials can say there were over 250 people at the town hall? Tonight we broke all records by engaging over 3,400 at the meeting.”

Minister Dominique Alexander, founder and president of The Next Generation Action Network in Dallas, hosted a group of millennials to watch Caraway’s town hall online through Facebook. “I think this is a milestone for innovation in bringing our community leaders into the home and a great way to engage the voters,” Min. Alexander said.