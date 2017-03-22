Business professionals assist Dallas ISD students prepping for summer internships

By Audrey Lundy, NDG Contributing Writer

Kynadei Abrams, a tiny 15-year-old dressed in a black pants suit and white top with her hair neatly braided and eyes big and bright, is determined to get a summer job. The sophomore from Justin F. Kimball High School in Oak Cliff is ready to earn a paycheck not simply to splurge on herself, but to help others.

“I feel that I should help my mother with bills,” said Kynadei who aspires to become a pediatrician or veterinarian. “I want to buy my little cousin some shoes, clothes and just anything he asks for. He is not as fortunate as most kids.”

Kynadei and about 400 students enrolled in Kimball’s Academy of Hospitality and Tourism program are optimistic about their chances of securing a summer job. They recently participated in two 30-minute mock interviews led by business and community leaders. Academy officials believe the annual mock interviews help students prepare for real life experiences. In April, the students will have an opportunity to meet potential employers when they attend a job fair hosted by the Dallas Mayor’s Intern Fellows Program. The job fair at the Dallas Hyatt Regency will feature about 200 companies ready to hire at least 400 high school students for the summer.

“We were able to get professionals from nonprofits, HR, local businesses, major banks and universities to help prepare our students,” said Mary Delores White, director of Kimball’s academy and a teacher for 21 years. “We teach our students never to give up and if one thing does not work to try something else. We want them to know that your zip code does not define you. They can be anything they want to be – hard work and determination is the key.”

Kimball’s Principal Lou Smith declared public schools are collaborating more with local universities and businesses to help with career development and prepare students for college.

“We appreciate the support. We are trying to let the world know what our students are capable of doing,” he said. “It’s all about opportunity.”

Cheryl Long, the president of the National Black MBA Association Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter agrees opportunity is the key to a brighter future for high school seniors.

She said when the chapter heard about the need to prep high school students for their first job interviews, the group did not hesitate to share the requests with its members.

“I know it’s important to help our community,” Long said. “I am excited for the young students and look forward to hearing about their success.”

All Bronchee Null dreams of is being successful and making his mother happy. The 17-year-old is looking forward to the job fair.

“I have been told that I have good interviewing skills,” he said while adjusting his black tie and sweater. “My mother is my number one supporter. She stays on me about my work.”

Benjamin D. Jackson, a banker and member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, interviewed Bronchee.

“Bronchee has a great personality and he exuded great confidence,” Jackson said. “He was a great listener and he seemed equipped and empowered.”

Chandra Hill, who works for Wells Fargo, was impressed with the students she interviewed – especially Jasmine Alvarado, a 16-year-old junior.

“I loved her drive. She was well-prepared and she asked me questions,” Hill said.

Jasmine was happy to hear the positive feedback from Hill. She admitted her motive in the 9th grade for joining the academy was just to go on field trips, but quickly discovered the academy offered other valuable opportunities.

“The academy is more than fun and games. It’s a way to see the real world before you actually get out there,” Jasmine shared.

“Thanks to the teachers in the academy I created my resume and know how to apply for internships,” said Jasmine, who plans to attend medical school to study pediatric surgery. “We do community service which I love because it’s important to help my community too.”

All Denisse Robles wanted to talk about, after her 30-minute interviews, was how the Academy has opened doors for her.

“I have learned about sports entertainment, business management and how to dress professionally,” said Denisse, who moved here from New York a few years ago and wants to be a businessperson. “I plan to go to college. I just want to thank Ms. White and the other academy teachers for all they have done for us.

“It feels amazing. I feel confident and know I will do my best to get a summer job.”