Dallas Chapter of Jack and Jill hosting 40th Beautillion on March 25

For 40 years, the Dallas Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. has hosted Beautillion, a celebration of achievement and social grace for Dallas’ best and brightest young men. Twenty-six young men have been selected to participate in the 2017 program.

“Beaux” represent a select group of high school seniors planning to pursue higher education after graduation. They are chosen in recognition of their demonstrated achievements in academics, sports, the arts, community, church involvement, leadership and overall commitment to the advancement of his community.

Beautillion Beaux and their accompanying Belles participate in a three-month program that includes a weekend leadership retreat in January that includes team building, financial planning, career preparation, leadership development, the legal system, law enforcement interaction and health literacy. They also partnered with Jack and Jill teens to take part in the annual Day of Service event on Martin Luther King Jr Day at Dallas Life. The group served a pancake breakfast and spent time playing with some of the homeless youth and sorted clothes and toiletries. Beautillion season culminates with a

They also partnered with Jack and Jill teens to take part in the annual Day of Service event on Martin Luther King Jr Day at Dallas Life. The group served a pancake breakfast and spent time playing with some of the homeless youth and sorted clothes and toiletries. Beautillion season culminates with a black-tie ball and scholarship fundraiser to showcase the many hours of personal development, scholarship fundraising and community service completed by the Beaux.

Proceeds from the Beautillion scholarship event will fund Beaux and Belle scholarship awards. In addition, proceeds benefit local community nonprofit organizations and the Jack and Jill of America Foundation, Inc. to support programs that create opportunities and challenges for children to learn and practice leadership skills, but also build moral character in youth. The ultimate goal of the Jack and Jill Dallas Beautillion Scholarship fundraiser is to provide scholarships and support projects that empower young people to make the right life choices.

The ultimate goal of the Jack and Jill Dallas Beautillion Scholarship fundraiser is to provide scholarships and support projects that empower young people to make the right life choices.

The event is March 25 at 7 p.m. at the downtown Hyatt Regency Hotel. For more info visit http://www.jackandjilldallas.org/beautillion.html.